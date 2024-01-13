‘Friends’ Scripts Found In A British Bin Sell For Thousands At Auction
There has been a fresh surge of affection and interest in Friends since the death of Matthew Perry in October 2023, with the sitcom sitting once again in the Netflix top ten list.
Now the BBC reports that scripts from two episodes of the show that were rescued from a bin have been sold for £22,000 ($28,000) at auction.
The two episodes were set and filmed in the UK during the fourth season of the show. They comprised the season finale and covered Ross’s (David Schwimmer) wedding to Emily, which turned out be ill-fated following his mistake saying “I take thee, Rachel” at the altar.
The scripts were recovered by a member of staff at Fountain Studios in Wembley, north-west London, when the show was filmed there in 1998.
Hanson Ross auctioneers told the BBC that bidders “went crazy” for the items, which were bought by an “online international bidder.” They reported that 219 pre-sale bids were registered from all over the world.
The show ran for ten seasons 1994 to 2004 and continues to receive huge audiences worldwide. The six stars – Schwimmer, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow – assembled for a much-hyped reunion in May 2021.
