See the 'Friends' cast back in action for emotional reunion trailer: 'Where's the tissue box?'

So no one told the cast of Friends their reunion was gonna be this way. The world's a mess, we're all stressed and, according to Jimmy Kimmel, network television is DOA. But just like back in the '90s, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe are there for you. After a year-long coronavirus-caused delay, the Friends reunion special is ready to be streamed on HBO Max starting May 27. WarnerMedia dropped the first trailer for the get-together following their upfront extravaganza, which also teased early looks at James Gunn's Peacemaker TV series starring John Cena and Sarah Jessica Parker's eagerly-anticipated Sex and the City revival. (Watch the Friends: The Reunion trailer above.)

Speaking with People magazine, Jennifer Aniston described the intense emotions of meeting up with her old pals — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — over a quarter century after the show's 1994 debut. "Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?" she remembers thinking. And the trailer reveals that the cast's tears flow early and often throughout the special. Walking around the reconstructed set of Monica's apartment, Aniston immediately asks, "Where's the tissue box?"

The cast of 'Friends' on the HBO Max reunion special (Photo: WarnerMedia/YouTube)

But there are plenty of laughs to be had as well: the two-minute trailer reveals that the reunion will include a spirited replay of the trivia contest immortalized on the Season 4 episode, "The One With the Embryos," which is regularly interrupted by the cast cracking up. There's also a sit-down interview with the entire cast moderated by James Corden, who asks Aniston and Scwhimmer the age-old question: were Ross and Rachel really on a break? (For the record, both answer "Yes," prompting LeBlanc to immediately buzz in with "Bulls**t.")

Other moments viewers can expect to see include a Friends-themed fashion show, read-throughs of classic episodes and special appearances by former guest stars including Tom Selleck and Elliott Gould. (One prominent player that won't be returning Phoebe's onscreen husband, Paul Rudd, whose absence has already sparked an online outcry.) And, of course, there's plenty of time where the core cast are just hanging out. "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc tells People. "We pick up right where we left off."

Just like the cast, fans are reaching for the tissue box on Twitter.

First official trailer for 'Friends: The Reunion'



Streaming May 27 on HBO Max



So they want me to cry? Okay 🥺



pic.twitter.com/u6wJHFawDE — black femme film 🎬 (@BlackFemmeFilm) May 19, 2021

these people raised me and i can’t wait to go home 🏠#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/CtOAxukKk5 — kika ❀ (@2SEENGULARITY) May 19, 2021

Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max.

