Friends Reunion Special Scores Huge Guest Stars and Official Premiere Date at HBO Max

Dory Jackson
·3 min read
The one where Friends fans finally get an official release date for their full-cast reunion!

HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited unscripted special, titled Friends: The Reunion, is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all return to the beloved sitcom's original soundstage. The iconic bunch also helped to executive produce the special alongside Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

In addition to the original cast, Friends: The Reunion — directed by Ben Winston — will feature a variety of all-star guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

RELATED: Courteney Cox on the 'Unbelievable,' 'Emotional' Friends Reunion: 'A Lot of Special Surprises'

News regarding the special's official arrival comes shortly after Cox, 56, teased how "unbelievable" and "emotional" the experience was for the cast after filming wrapped in early April. She said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 6, "It's an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like … I forgot how many years. 15 years? Or 17 years?"

Without spoiling too much, Cox added that "it was great" and "really fun" as they "had a lot of special surprises."

The full-cast Friends reunion special was first announced in February 2020 with plans to film the following month with a live audience. It was originally set to premiere on HBO Max when it launched last May, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in production being delayed twice.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

"This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," Aniston, 52, told Deadline last August after the project was delayed indefinitely. "So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

This past January, Kudrow, 57, revealed that filming was set to begin in early spring but she had "pre-shot something already."

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

RELATED: Friends Cast Set to Begin Filming HBO Max Reunion Special Next Week

"It's not a reboot," she said on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped. I think it'll be great."

Schwimmer, for his part, then shared on The Graham Norton Show on April 2 that he was heading to Los Angeles to shoot the HBO Max special. "I'm going to see everyone next week for the first time in many years," he added.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 and 2004. Years after the series wrapped, all cast members but Perry, 51, reunited for NBC's tribute to James Burrows — who directed episodes for multiple NBC series including Friends and Cheers — in 2016.

Leading up to the big reunion, TBS announced Thursday that it will air all 236 episodes of the iconic sitcom in their Friends: From The Beginning marathon. The special event began on Monday and will run through June 4.

Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max.

