'Friends’ fans will want to book this once-in-a-lifetime stay at the gang’s favorite spot

Even 17 years after it ended, we've yet to take a break from "Friends." The sitcom airs many times a day as reruns, and a steady stream of merchandise stokes fans' demand for more adventures with Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler. On Thursday, HBO Max announced that its reunion special — long delayed because of COVID-19 production shutdowns — would air May 27. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all be back. Booking.com revealed the same day that fans could win another chance to catch up with the gang: an overnight stay at the Friends Experience in New York City.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Maher Tests Positive for COVID, Forcing HBO to Table ‘Real Time’ Taping

    Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing HBO to scrap Friday’s scheduled taping of this week’s episode. In a statement, HBO said Maher is “fully vaccinated” and “feels fine.” Friday’s guests were to have included astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and “Hardcore History” podcast host Dan Carlin. “Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing […]

  • Oprah Winfrey on the Question She Asked Sally Field About Burt Reynolds That Makes Her 'Cringe' Today

    "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question," Oprah Winfrey said on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast

  • Jana Kramer Says She's "Ready to Be in Love" With Herself While Posing Topless After Breast Augmentation

    Jana Kramer posed topless, a month after undergoing breast augmentation surgery. See her new look and what she's said about her decision to get plastic surgery.

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation unleashes the powah! with first look at Kevin Smith's series

    The animated sequel will be split into two parts with Part 1 premiering on Netflix this July 23.

  • Torrey DeVitto on Chicago Med Exit: 'All Good Things Must Come to an End'

    Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto on Wednesday addressed her impending exit from the NBC drama in a heartfelt message to fans. “All good things must come to an end,” she wrote on Instagram, less than an hour after news broke that both she and co-star Yaya DaCosta would not be returning for Season 7. “It […]

  • Morning shows extend the day to cope with viewer erosion

    A recent job promotion came with what seems to be a counterintuitive mandate for NBC News senior vice president Libby Leist: Drum up interest in the “Today” show anytime other than the mornings. Along with ABC's “Good Morning America” and “CBS This Morning,” the pandemic has been rough on the traditional morning shows. In that age group, viewing dropped 22% between the first three months of 2020 and this year at “Today,” 24% at “Good Morning America” and 16% at “CBS This Morning,” the Nielsen company said.

  • ‘Ellen’ Show Is Ending and That Dakota Johnson Meme Is Everywhere Again

    Fans joke Johnson caused the show’s downfall over famously awkward 2019 appearance After 19 seasons on the air, Ellen DeGeneres is calling it quits on her talk show hosting career. DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that she made the decision to end the show simply because it’s “just not a challenge anymore” but obviously, the people of Twitter have other theories. And, in calling the host on her claims, one meme of Dakota Johnson has risen to the surface – or rather, risen to the surface again. In November 2019, actress Dakota Johnson appeared on “Ellen” just shy of two months after her 30th birthday. DeGeneres offered Johnson some birthday wishes before calling her out on not getting an invite to the party. Of course, that wasn’t actually the case, and Johnson made sure Ellen knew it. “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson revealed. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me.” It was a painfully awkward moment, that you can relive below. And with that, a viral meme was born. Dakota Johnson became the go-to photo for people who were proving themselves right in a conversation, or simply needed something for an awkward moment. And, when news of DeGeneres’ show ending broke on Wednesday, it was Dakota Johnson’s face that dominated Twitter once more. That’s because, considering the show has been embroiled in accusations of a “toxic” workplace for months, people don’t necessarily believe that a lack of challenge is the sole reason behind its ending. Ellen DeGeneres says poor ratings and toxic workplace allegations didn’t play a part in her decision to end The Ellen Show after 19 seasons.(https://t.co/sADQIm5zC2) pic.twitter.com/lLmVV7ODKF— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 12, 2021 ellen degeneres: “I'm ending show because it's not a challenge anymore.”dakota johnson: "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen,” pic.twitter.com/hpoSJ29NeQ— Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) May 12, 2021 Others joked that it was Johnson’s goal to bring down the show all along, comparing her to Miranda Cosgrove’s character from “Drake and Josh.” Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb— Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 12, 2021 Me calling Dakota Johnson to say thank you for ending the Ellen DeGeneres show. pic.twitter.com/tCFuFYwI9b— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 12, 2021 Within hours, “Dakota Johnson” was trending on Twitter alongside “Ellen DeGeneres.” You can check out some of the best uses of the clip and meme below. dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows pic.twitter.com/KVslhRUfi0— hi hi, nicole !! (@canaryfilmss) May 12, 2021 it will NEVER not be funny to me that Ellen's public downfall started when she lied about not being invited to Dakota Johnson's party, when in reality she couldnt come because she was at a football game with her good friend George W Bush. https://t.co/nVJHddeaSD— Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) May 12, 2021 ellen is ending her show? everyone say thank you dakota johnson pic.twitter.com/RpiPK9WpmB— ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) May 12, 2021 The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 12, 2021 Read original story ‘Ellen’ Show Is Ending and That Dakota Johnson Meme Is Everywhere Again At TheWrap

  • Seth Rogen Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard for 'Pam and Tommy'

    Fans were shocked to see the actor without his glasses and trademark scruff.

  • Why Christopher Meloni "Loved" Stabler's Declaration of Love to Benson on Law & Order

    In an exclusive chat with E! News, Christopher Meloni shared his thoughts on that shocking "I love you" moment on Law & Order: Organized Crime. See what he had to say.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Ending With Season 6, Fulfilling Creator Dan Fogelman’s Plan

    This is not news yet still a sad development for This Is Us fans. As This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed numerous times over the last couple of years, the highly-rated NBC family drama will end with its upcoming sixth season, the final under the series’ current three-season renewal. Fogelman conceived This Is […]

  • The Sussexes Want to Attend the Queen's Jubilee and It's Causing a Lot of Drama

    Harry "wants to be there" for the Queen.

  • Kat Dennings Is Engaged! Actress Shows Off Her Diamond Ring from Fiancé Andrew W.K.

    Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. revealed their romance earlier this month

  • Heidi Klum’s Cutout Blazer, Red Metallic Pants & Towering Heels Give Suiting Up a Much-Needed Edge

    The model brought her bold style to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

  • iCarly 's Jennette McCurdy Recalls Her Time With Miranda Cosgrove Before Quitting Acting

    Jennette McCurdy, who has opted not to return for the iCarly revival, shared memories of working with Miranda Cosgrove and other cast members before walking away from acting.

  • Chuck Lorre 'grateful' for 'Mom' but disappointed it's ending: 'Not something we wanted'

    CBS' "Mom," which ends May 13, evolved into a funny, moving story of a group of friends who support each other's recovery from addiction.

  • Who will be the next 'Jeopardy!' host? Everything we know about the search

    Seven months of tryouts to replace beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek continue. Executive producer Mike Richards offers intel on the search.

  • Chris Hemsworth Just Had the Ultimate Last Laugh With a 'Thor' Throwback Photo

    Hemsworth included an infamous headline that aged very, very poorly.

  • Kelly Clarkson confronts Seth Rogen about the 'ahh, Kelly Clarkson' line in 40-Year-Old Virgin

    "Literally the one thing people know me from is 'ahh, Kelly Clarkson!'" she told her guest.

  • Sophie Turner Slams the Paparazzi After Her Infant Daughter Willa Is Photographed Without Consent

    After photos of her with her infant daughter were taken and published, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner issued a candid message to the paparazzi—and trust, she did not mince words.

  • Inside Line: Get Scoop on The Rookie, Walker, Million Little Things, In the Dark, Cruel Summer, Chi Fire, Debris and More

    Is The Rookie heading for a wedding? Might A Million Little Things leave you screaming? Who is gone from Chicago Fire? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. Any news on whether The Rookie‘s Wopez wedding will be taking place this season, or is that something we’ll have to wait […]