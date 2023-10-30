'Friends' stars mourn the 'unfathomable loss' of Matthew Perry: 'We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.'

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. Here's the latest into his death investigation. (Foto de Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Hollywood is reeling two days after Matthew Perry's sudden death. The Friends star was found deceased in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54. An investigation is underway, which is led by the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery homicide division. Here's the latest.

The Friends cast weighs in

Perry's five co-stars on Friends — Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow , Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — released a joint statement to People sharing their pain.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they wrote. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Initial autopsy results are inconclusive

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed an autopsy was completed, per People, but the cause of death is "deferred" as it's "pending additional investigation." That typically means results are pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to complete. That is not unusual in a case like this.

No illegal drugs found at Perry's home

No illicit drugs were found at the scene, the Los Angeles Times reported; however, prescription medications were recovered. That is why a toxicology report will be needed before the medical examiner officially rules on the cause and manner of Perry's death. The actor opened up about his years-long addiction to alcohol and prescription painkillers in his best-selling memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Foul play is not suspected

Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the robbery homicide division, told the Los Angeles Times that Perry's "cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected."

Dispatch audio mentions "drowning"

Audio of the dispatch call sending first responders to Perry's home was released: "Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning," a male voice says.

Perry was discovered in his hot tub and pronounced dead on scene

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells Yahoo Entertainment that officers responded the block of "Blue Sail Drive at 4:10 p.m. for a death investigation of a male in his 50s." (Police would not confirm the individual's identity.) The address matches that of Perry's home. He reportedly moved in just weeks ago.

The Los Angeles Fire Department adds to Yahoo that first responders arrived at the residence "to find an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub."

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival," Captain Adam Van Gerpen says in a statement. "The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the L.A. County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

The bystander was reportedly Perry's assistant, per TMZ, who ran an errand for the actor. When the man returned to Perry's home, he reportedly found the actor dead.

Perry spent his final hours doing what he loved

The actor reportedly played pickleball earlier on Saturday at the exclusive Riviera Country Club, which is about 15 minutes from where he lived. Perry then returned to his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. after the match.

Pickleball was Perry's "outlet" amid sobriety

Perry's friend and pickleball coach, Matt Manasse, spoke to People about how much the popular sport meant to the Friends star amid his sobriety. Manasse was also told Perry was "doing really well" prior to his shocking death.

"Pickleball was his outlet. He really looked forward to it. He was a competitive guy, not in a bad way at all. He loved it. He wanted to come out. He wanted to win. He loved it. When he hit an unbelievable shot, he would tell you about it for days," Manasse shared.

"He had so much that he was doing with his rehab facility and trying to get people clean," Manasse added. "He would bring them to teach them pickleball. He was just always trying to help people."

Other pals of Perry's say he was doing well before death

TMZ cited anonymous sources who claimed the beloved actor had "never been happier" prior to his death and was loving his new home. "We're told he was happy, content, optimistic and had recently committed to a new film," the outlet reported on Monday.

Perry's family is "heartbroken"

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family told People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry's other Friends' friends react

In addition to Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer, who starred on the sitcom with Perry from 1994 to 2004 and were equally as tight offscreen as they were on the hit show, others involved in the seminal sitcom also weighed in.

Friends co-creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane along with series executive producer and director Kevin Bright issued a joint statement saying they "are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart." They closed with a spin on the show's episode titles: "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. TV, which produced Friends, released the following statement: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."