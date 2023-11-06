‘Friends’ Actor Says Matthew Perry Refused to Let Chandler Cheat on Monica, Asked Writers to Scrap Storyline Because Fans ‘Would Never Forgive’ Him

Lisa Cash was an actor who appeared on “ Friends ” Season 5 in 1999 as a flight attendant who encounters Ross ( David Schwimmer ) and Rachel ( Jennifer Aniston ) in the episode “The One in Vegas: Part 1.” But in a new interview with TMZ, Cash reveals that her role on the episode originated as a hotel worker who Chandler ( Matthew Perry ) cheats on Monica (Courteney Cox) with after an argument over Monica having lunch with ex-flame Richard (Tom Selleck).

“I came in as a guest star and I was super excited,” Cash told TMZ. “The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about having lunch with Richard. Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

“We had rehearsed it and everything,” Cash continued. “The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica. He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

It appears Perry took matters into his own hands in order to protect one of the show’s central love stories. Variety has reached out to Warner Bros. TV for further comment.

The story is the latest to emerge in the wake of Perry’s death. He passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28 at 54 years old. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement. There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

Cash’s original role was cut from the episode, but she was recast as a flight attendant in a scene with Schwimmer and Aniston. She told TMZ that it was “so neat” to be able to work with Perry during rehearsals for the cut scene.

“I felt so comfortable,” Cash said. “He was so likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease. I had so much fun. It was so much fun doing the scene with him and it was easy.”

John Stamos recently remembered his own stint on an episode of “Friends.” He made a surprise cameo in Season 9 as Zach, Chandler’s co-worker who is courted to be a potential sperm donor for Monica and Chandler. The couple invite Zach over to their apartment for dinner to assess his physical and emotional attributes.

“Matthew and I had been friendly long before ‘Friends,’ so when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot,” Stamos remembered on Instagram. “Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’ I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed.”

Stamos said Perry heroically came to his support by hyping up the crowd in Stamos’ favor.

“We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience,” Stamos said, revealing that Perry told the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!”

“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you,” Stamos concluded about Perry’s passing.

All episodes of “Friends” are available to stream on Max.

