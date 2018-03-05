French artist accuses Star Wars spin-off Solo of stealing his poster concept

A French artist has accused Disney of stealing the idea for their character posters for new Star Wars movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Hachim Bahous designed a number of covers for a French compilation series released by Sony Music in 2015.

Posting his covers alongside the new character posters for Solo, the resemblance is striking, even down to the use of colour.

The fonts even marry up too.

View photos (Credit: Facebook) More

Posting on Facebook (and translated), Bahous said: “Left the official posters of the next Star Wars (Disney), right the compiles for which I made the creation in 2015 for Sony Music France / Legacy Recordings France following the brief of the project leader Romain ‘Rpiz’ Pizon.

“I am flattered that the quality of my work is recognized, but it is still pure and simple forgery, I have not been asked for my permission, I wish to be credited and paid for this work I have done for Sony!”

As yet, Disney has not commented on the matter, nor BLT Communications, the LA-based creative agency which designed them for the movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out in the UK on May 25.

It tells the origin story of smuggler Han Solo, and finds Alden Ehrenreich taking on the role made famous in the original movies – and The Force Awakens – by Harrison Ford.

Also on the bill are Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han’s mentor Tobias Beckett and Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, said to be Solo’s ‘partner in crime’.

Read more

The movies that *should* have been nominated for Oscars

Liam Neeson open to Star Wars return

Joel Edgerton wants to be Obi-Wan Kenobi





