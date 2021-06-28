Freida Pinto Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Cory Tran: 'Coming This Fall!'

Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Freida Pinto is a mom-to-be!

The Hillbilly Elegy actress, 36, revealed on Instagram Monday that she and fiancé Cory Tran, a photographer, are expecting their first baby together. Pinto shared a photo smiling with Tran as he cradled her baby bump.

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤," she captioned the pair of photos. Tran shared an identical post on his own Instagram page.

In the comment section of Pinto's announcement, countless stars congratulated her on the news, including her Love Wedding Repeat costars Sam Claflin, who said, "Noooooo way! No way?! So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you," and Olivia Munn, who wrote, "Congrats sweet friend!!!!"

"Congrats lady!!!" added Mandy Moore, as Kate Bosworth said, "Ah!!!! Soooooooo happy for you babe. congrats beautiful mama."

In November 2019, the Indian actress, who is known for her breakout role in the 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire, shared on Instagram that she was engaged to Tran.

Pinto and Tran were first spotted together back in October 2017, and they made their public debut as a pair at the U.S. Open in September 2018.

"It all makes sense now," Pinto wrote at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life," the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actress continued.

"And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart ♥️."