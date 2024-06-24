Free ice cream pop-up event to occur in downtown Cincinnati on Monday. Here's where 🍦

What better way to beat the summer heat than with free ice cream?

Hudsonville Ice Cream will host a free pop-up event in downtown Cincinnati on Monday. According to a press release, people wearing yellow tie-dye shirts will hand out free Super Scoop ice cream bars on the Riverwalk and various landmarks, including the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and other locations around The Banks and Sawyer Point Park.

The pop-up event is expected to occur between 1 and 3 p.m.

Hudsonville Ice Cream was originally founded by Dick Hoezee in 1926 in Hudsonville, Michigan, after which the brand was named. The company was later sold to the Ellens family in 2003 and relocated to Holland, Michigan. The creamery produces 26 core flavors, including classic chocolate, seaside caramel, blue moon, malted milk ball, bananas foster, and more, as well as a rotating selection of seasonal flavors and limited-time offerings.

