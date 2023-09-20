Frasier: Official Trailer (Uk)

Business TechCrunch

Satellites depend on radio frequency spectrum to communicate with each other and with ground stations on Earth, but spectrum is a finite resource that’s prone to interference -- an issue that’s only gotten worse as more satellites are launched into orbit. Satellite operators have become increasingly concerned that growing numbers of spacecraft over the same region of Earth, using the same portion of the spectrum (called a frequency band), will generate more signal interference. To reduce this risk, operators typically coordinate with one another and enter into agreements to ensure interference is limited.