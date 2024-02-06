Fraser Olender Owes His Success to These Four Below Deck Captains

During the After Show, Fraser Olender says that he’s worked with four captains from the franchise: Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sean Meagher, meaning he’s worked with more Below Deck captains than any other yachtie in the show’s history. He adds that they all have their strengths and he owes his success to them. Plus, Captain Kerry says Below Deck Adventure’s Faye Clarke and Fraser are both incredible chief stews.

View comments