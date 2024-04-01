Frankie Muniz Says He Walked Off 'Malcolm In The Middle' Set Due To 'Rude' People

Frankie Muniz says life on the “Malcolm in the Middle” set was messier than the dysfunctional family the show portrayed.

The former actor is currently on the reality TV series “I’m A Celebrity Australia,” and in a clip from a recent episode posted by news.com.au, Muniz shared a “story that no one knows” with his cast members about his time on “Malcolm in the Middle.”

“There were two episodes I’m not in because I walked off the set,” Muniz said.

“Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful. Like, they walked on pins and needles.”

“I remember being so mortified by watching people afraid to stand up for themselves. And I’m like, ‘Say something,’” he continued. “I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me.”

When one of Muniz’s “Celebrity Australia” castmates pointed out to him that the show was “based around you … so you had that power” to walk out without much consequence, Muniz agreed, saying, “That helped.”

Chris Masterson, Erik Per Sullivan, Bryan Cranston, Muniz and Justin Berfield arrive for the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2001. The actors rounded out the main cast of "Malcolm in the Middle." Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Although Muniz didn’t specify the episodes he’s not in, he’s credited on all 151 episodes of “Malcolm in the Middle” on IMDbalongside Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield and Erik Per Sullivan, who all rounded out the main cast. Muniz was a part of the hit Fox sitcom from its premiere in 2000 to its end in 2006.

HuffPost has reached out to “Malcolm in the Middle” creator Linwood Boomer for comment.

Recently, Muniz shared that he’ll never let his son become a child actor.

“I would never let my kid go into the business,” he told Australian outlet Pedestrian.TV in an interview last month.

“And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100% positive, but I know so many people — friends that were close to me — that had such insanely negative experiences.”

