Frank Stallone remembers boxing Geraldo Rivera and growing up in his celebrity brother's shadow

Ethan Alter
·Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·8 min read

Sure, Sylvester Stallone can boast to starring in action movie classics like Rocky, First Blood and Cliffhanger. But only his brother, Frank, has bragging rights to knocking out Geraldo Rivera in the ring. In 1992, the younger Stallone sibling and the mustachioed TV journalist squared off for the Howard Stern-organized prizefight, the “Scrapple in the Apple.” “I remember it like it was yesterday,” Stallone tells Yahoo Entertainment about how the historic match came together. “I was going up to Howard Stern promoting something, and Andrew Dice Clay was in the studio. They were on the speakerphone with Geraldo, because he had started getting into boxing. He said, “‘I’ll fight any celebrity, and you, too, Andrew!’” (Watch our video interview above.)

Clay might have ducked the match, but Stallone — whose long, varied resume includes “amateur boxer” with 30 fights to his name — decided to take Rivera up on his challenge... much to the consternation of his older brother. “[Sly] was freaking out,” Stallone says, laughing. “He goes, ‘If you get beaten by a newscaster, it just kills our whole dynasty and Rocky — you’ll just kill the whole series!” But Stallone wasn’t planning on going down like Balboa did in his first bout with Clubber Lang. “I started doing road work, and training,” he remembers. “On my first day of going to to the gym, I got hit with a body shot and fractured my rib! So I had to fight in a whole different style.”

Eventually, the day of the fight arrived, and Stallone donned 16 oz. boxing gloves and head gear and stepped into the ring opposite Rivera in front of a plethora of TV cameras and radio announcers. “I figured I was a pretty good puncher, so I catch him on the chin and go home early,” Stallone says of how he imagined the fight going down. But reality didn’t square with his gameplan. “I slipped, and they said it was a knockdown,” he says. “Geraldo had a look on his face like, ‘Oh, now Frank’s going to go off on me,’ which I didn’t do.” Stallone also injured his hand during the course of the match, revealing that it was in a cast for months afterwards.

Frank Stallone is the star of a new documentary about his life and career (Photo: Courtesy Branded Studios)
Frank Stallone is the star of a new documentary about his life and career. (Photo: Courtesy Branded Studios)

At the end of the match, though, it was the Italian Stallion’s brother — and not Rivera — who had his arm lifted in triumph. To this day, he still has kind words for his opponent. “He’s a brave guy,” Stallone says of Rivera. “All credit to him: He showed up to fight. And it was the biggest show that Howard ever had up to that time! When I walked out after the fight, there was like 8,000 people in the street. It was amazing, man.”

The “Scrapple in the Apple” is just one of the wild stories recounted in the new documentary Stallone, Frank That Is. Available now on Digital and VOD, the film provides viewers with a guided tour through Stallone’s eventful life and career, from his early days as a musician to the launch of his acting career. Through it all, of course, Sly Stallone’s shadow looms large over his life story — not that his younger brother minds. “I never felt the shadow; everyone else thought I was in the shadow. And that has been kind of a theme of the last 40 years. Is it frustrating? Absolutely! Does the name help? No way... maybe getting a seat in a restaurant with a good-looking girl.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, Stallone discussed growing up with Sly — who is interviewed in the documentary — writing the music for the classic 1983 musical Staying Alive and what advice he has for other celebrity siblings.

Yahoo Entertainment: Your mom, Jackie Stallone, passed away last year, and was a fascinating personality in her own right. How much did she inform your own personality?

Frank Stallone: I think she did in certain ways. She was a force to be reckoned with: Up until she died, she still drove and she exercised every day. She liked her martinis, she practiced her piano and accordion every day and couldn't actually play, which was amazing! She’d been playing for 70 years and couldn’t really get through one song. [Laughs] We didn’t grow up in what you’d call an artsy-fartsy household: My father was a hairdresser from Italy and my mother was a housewife, but she was always a great overachiever. She was born in 1921, and it was always a bit of a history lesson when I would talk to her. And she died like she wanted to: She went in her sleep, and didn’t suffer. Her mind was sharp — sharper than mine, that’s for darn sure.

She launched a career as a celebrity astrologist later in life: Did she ever read your future?

All the time! I’d say, “Mom, you said this will be my year, and you’ve been saying that for 50 years!” She’d go, “Well, you’re a late bloomer.” [Laughs] She was so funny, though, because in the ‘60s, astrology wasn’t really that popular. I would go up to girls and go, “What’s your sign?” and they’d say, “Why?”: But it was because my mother always said, “You’re a Leo, so a Scorpio’s not good for you,” and stuff like that. So I probably blew quite a few dates because of her.

Was there ever competition between you and Sly for her affection?

In a sideways way, yes. We weren’t from what you’d call a loving, supportive family. Our parents were people of their era, so there were really no hugs there. So in a way we were jockeying for some position, but after awhile we realized we kind of had to do things for ourselves. And that made us stronger and more determined, but there are also frailties that go along with it.

Frank and Sylvester Stallone in their younger years (Photo: Branded Studios)
Frank and Sylvester Stallone in their younger years (Photo: Branded Studios)

In the documentary, you allude to the difficulties you’ve had with your brother over the decades. What was the period where you were most at odds?

Well, when he broke his hand on my head, because he had my denim jacket and I wanted it — that was one time! So it was that kind of stuff. And when Rocky came out, no one was more surprised by its success than he was. I don’t think that was an easy time. All of a sudden, he’s the biggest thing in movie history at that point. So we had some little things. I mean, I was living in a dump in Trenton, New Jersey, and here’s Rocky, you know?

Jumping ahead, I had to touch on Staying Alive, the sequel to Saturday Night Fever that your brother directed. You wrote most of the music for that movie, including parts of “Satan’s Alley” right?

Yeah, all the instrumental stuff. I was shocked that I got that job. I mean, my career for all intents and purposes was over and done by 1983. But then I found out that my brother was directing the sequel to Saturday Night Fever, and I don’t know if people today understand how big that movie was. So I made my way over to the Paramount lot, and walked into this cavernous office and said, “Sly, do you think there’s a chance I could get a song in this movie?” And it was a resounding, “No!” [Laughs]

But as I walked out, Sly gave me the script and told me to go write some songs — just to be rid of me. I took it seriously, and started writing and writing. I related to Tony Manero [played by John Travolta] because I was that guy: You know, the old fighter looking for a comeback. Meanwhile, the Bee Gees [who wrote the music for the original movie] weren’t happy with the new music, and from what I heard, didn’t want to do Staying Alive anyway. So I got a call from my brother, and he said: “You remember those songs you wrote?” I said, “Of course I remember them. You rejected, like, eleven of them.” He said, “We’ll, we’ve got a problem.” So I ended up with nine songs in the movie, and one of them [“Far From Over”] got a Golden Globe nomination. It was really wonderful to be involved in something like that.

Based on your own experience, what advice do you have for other celebrity siblings?

Sylvester Stallone talks about growing up with his younger brother in the new documentary, 'Stallone: Frank, That Is' (Photo: Branded Studios)
Sylvester Stallone talks about growing up with his younger brother in the new documentary Stallone: Frank, That Is. (Photo: Branded Studios)

I'd say find another line of work, because dude, I got hammered! Nobody got hammered worse than me, and I didn’t do anything wrong! I had my own thing going on, but it was tough. It’s better if you can start out like Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine, who are brother and sister, but have different names. I’ve had people say to me, “Why don’t you change your name?” And I’m like, “40 years after the fact?”

Your brother has certainly had his career ups and downs: When he’s been down, what have you said to him? Like when he’s coming off of something like Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot?

I say, “Hey, how's it feel? Now you know what it feels like. I’d like to feel sorry for you, but that new Lamborghini out front kind of kills it.” [Laughs]

Stallone: Frank, That Is is currently available on digital and video on demand services including Amazon.

— Video produced by Jon San and edited by Jason Fitzpatrick

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Latest Stories

  • Tom Holland teases a new Marvel ride at Disneyland: 'It's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man'

    Although Disneyland is still closed to the public — apart from those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations — that hasn’t stopped the theme park’s Imagineers from imagining a future where the Happiest Place on Earth is back open for business. A new Disney Parks video teases one of the coming attractions that the young and young at heart are sure to love... 3000. Along with Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland will soon be home to Avengers Campus, a new realm devoted entirely to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Save over $300 on this HP Touch laptop and get a free printer (an $80 value!) at QVC

    But wait, there's more: You'll also get a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 (a $70 value), and an additional 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Seriously.

  • Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’

    Josh Duhamel is early in talks to replace Armie Hammer in Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Hammer dropped out the movie amid a social media firestorm about what the actor calls “bulls– claims” about him. “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesperson said. The role will be recast. Also Read: Armie Hammer Drops Out of JLo Movie 'Shotgun Wedding' Amid 'Bulls-' Social Media Firestorm Hammer’s decision to leave the project comes after leaked messages purporting to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie. Last week, the actor flatly disputed the legitimacy of the DMs. “I’m not responding to these bulls– claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor said in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.” This is the latest example of an unverified internet rumor that has mushroomed into a PR nightmare — the Hammer “DMs” first surfaced over the weekend, with online fans seizing on the extremity of the unverified messages as Hammer became a trending topic on social media platforms. While Hammer himself initially remained silent, Page Six resurfaced a 2013 Playboy interview in which the “Call Me by Your Name” star described himself as a “dominant lover” who enjoyed “grabbing women by the neck and hair” during sex. But the furor over the spurious messages has now prompted the star to drop out of “Shotgun Wedding,” which Lionsgate announced in October as a vehicle for Lopez and Hammer, with Jason Moore directing and Ryan Reynolds as an executive producer. The film follows a couple hosting a destination wedding with their lovable but opinionated families, only for the couple to get cold feet and for the entire wedding party to be taken hostage, forcing the couple to save their loved ones before they get at each other’s throats. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether wrote the screenplay. Josh Duhamel, best known for starring in the “Transformers” movies is repped by ICM Partners. Read original story Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ At TheWrap

  • Dolly Parton turns 75: Country music legend's birthday wish is 'a call for kindness'

    "So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love," the "9 to 5" singer told her many fans.

  • Ashley Biden says first lady Melania Trump hasn't reached out to Jill Biden: 'I think we're all OK with it'

    Joe and Jill Biden's daughter spoke about the upcoming inauguration.

  • SAG-AFTRA Board Moves to Expel Donald Trump

    Impeachment isn’t the only thing Donald Trump could face as he leaves office. On Tuesday, the national board of SAG-AFTRA announced that it will be holding a disciplinary hearing against the outgoing president of the United States, where he could face possible expulsion from the actors’ guild. The board made the move to hold the hearing after a request from SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who cited the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6 and Trump’s role in inciting the attack as grounds for expelling Trump. The hearing will be overseen by the guild’s disciplinary committee, which did not participate in the national board’s vote on approving the hearing. Carteris and National Executive Director David White, who submitted the hearing request to the board on Carteris’ behalf, will not participate in the hearing. “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said Carteris. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.” Also Read: Trump Had Lowest Average Approval Rating in Gallup History - Yes, Worse Than Nixon “Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members. The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members,” said White. “The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve.” Trump joined SAG-AFTRA’s predecessors, SAG and AFTRA, in 1989, the same year he appeared in the John Derek film “Ghosts Can’t Do It.” Trump would go on to make cameos in films like “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” “The Little Rascals,” and “Zoolander” as well as TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Spin City” and “Sex in the City” before leaving his biggest mark on pop culture with the reality series “The Apprentice” in 2004. Also Read: Meghan McCain: On Trump's Last Day in Office, Washington DC 'Might as Well Be Baghdad' (Video) As Trump prepares to leave office on Wednesday, he does so as the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives, the second time coming after dozens of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that killed five people. In the articles of impeachment filed against him, House Democrats said that Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.” SAG-AFTRA also condemned the attack in its own statement sent on January 6. “Rioters, emboldened and encouraged by a sitting president and his enablers who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories, stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy,” the guild said. “As a union and a democratic organization, we are appalled by this attack on the values we hold most sacred. The disgraceful scenes coming out of the nation’s capital have undermined America’s institutions and its standing in the world.” Read original story SAG-AFTRA Board Moves to Expel Donald Trump At TheWrap

  • ‘This Is Us’ Jan. 19 Episode Stalled By ‘Covid-Related Production Delays’

    As a result of an extended holiday production hiatus at 20th Television, there will not be a new episode of “This Is Us” on NBC airing on Tuesday evening. “No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big […]

  • Warner Bros.' Wonka prequel gets 2023 release date

    Paddington's Paul King is directing the film, which follows Roald Dahl's protagonist as a young man, pre-chocolate factory.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Been in a "F--ked Up Place Personally" for Months

    In an Instagram Stories video, Machine Gun Kelly told his followers he's been in a "f--ked up place personally for a couple of months" and that's why he's been more absent from social media.

  • Caitlyn Jenner talks about being closest to daughter Kylie

    Caitlyn Jenner says out of all the Kardashians, she’s closest to daughter Kylie Jenner.

  • Meghan Markle Seeks Court Ruling in Privacy Case as Plea to Her Father for 'Peace' Is Revealed

    The Duchess of Sussex's legal team is seeking a summary judgment in her privacy case, which would avoid a full trial

  • 'Astounding sound:' The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is a whopping $220 off

    That Bose sound system you've always wanted is nearly 45 percent off right now!

  • Whoa! Amazon just knocked 40 percent off these 'outstanding' Sony wireless headphones—grab them for $78

    Shoppers are raving about the cushy earcups and the deep ‘Extra Bass’ setting that would give Beats by Dre headphones a run for their money.

  • Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl

    R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd. Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

  • ‘Saved by the Bell’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

    Time in: School will be back in session in Bayside High for 10 more episodes, as Peacock has renewed “Saved by the Bell” for a second season. “I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and […]

  • Mia Farrow Says Her 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Is 'Proud' to Be Named After Coretta Scott King

    Mia Farrow's 2-year-old granddaughter is named after Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife, Coretta Scott King

  • 'Here's the truth': Bow Wow issues statement after backlash from crowded club performance

    Rapper Bow Wow is catching some heat on social media after performing at a crowded Houston nightclub Friday while COVID-19 is still ravaging the U.S.

  • ‘The Muppet Show’ Coming to Disney Plus in February

    Good news for Muppet enthusiasts – all five seasons of “The Muppet Show” will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Feb. 19. Created by the legendary Jim Henson, the original “Muppet Show” was a variety half-hour featuring Kermit the Frog as the showrunner and host. The series originally aired from 1976 to 1981 […]

  • Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez is 'nervous' over 'responsibility' of inauguration performance

    On Monday, Alex Rodriguez appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where he discussed Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming performance at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

  • MLK III believes his father would be 'disappointed' but 'hopeful' over Biden inauguration

    Despite the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the inauguration, King believes Americans can come together under Biden’s leadership.