Frank Stallone Says ‘P—y’ David Hogg Deserves a ‘Sucker Punch,’ Twitter Punches Back

Sylvester Stallone’s younger brother Frank set off a wave of insults across Twitter Saturday after calling Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg a “p—y,” “little bitch” and a “coward” — and suggesting that the teenager deserves a “sucker punch.”

“This David Hogg p—y is getting a little big for his britches,” Stallone tweeted. “I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little bitch. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk.”

The tweet has since been taken down and his Twitter account locked, but we grabbed a screen shot below.

Reactions came swiftly, with many taking a swipe at Stallone’s invisible career.

He locked his account about 5 minutes ago, so we’ll have to wait for him to crawl out from under his rock to get it to him. He’s scared of teh twitters. ???? – Ignatius, Really. (@PHLUBUP) March 31, 2018

Frank Stallone: I am very tough and the Parkland teens are cowards. *five minutes later* Frank Stallone: See what I meant to say was pic.twitter.com/BsSXEqB3u2 — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) March 31, 2018

I’d suggest we’d boycott Frank Stallone, but what is there to boycott? – B. Michael Krol (@bmkrol) March 31, 2018

Yeah, Frank Stallone’s tough. I bet he’d run into a school unarmed to stop a shooter just like Cadet Spanky Bonespurs would. God, I love tough guys. – Nancy Arone (@NancyArone) March 31, 2018

Ted Nugent, Frank Stallone.

Because mocking teen shooting victims is easier than writing one shitty, quasi-hit song every 40 years. — Erik Bransteen (@erikbransteen) March 31, 2018

It’s time to boycott Frank Stallone’s projects. Nobody go to the car wash he works at. — Pierre Dillinger (@Pierre_Dilinger) March 31, 2018

Sly’s younger brother is a singer/songwriter, whose single “Far From Over” from “Staying Alive” made it to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture in 1983.

In the ’90s, he was a running gag on “Saturday Night Live” during the Weekend Update segment hosted at the time by Norm Macdonald.

