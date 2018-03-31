    Frank Stallone Says ‘P—y’ David Hogg Deserves a ‘Sucker Punch,’ Twitter Punches Back

    Rosemary Rossi
    Frank Stallone Calls David Hogg ‘P—y’ and ‘Little B—h'; Twitter Punches Back

    Sylvester Stallone’s younger brother Frank set off a wave of insults across Twitter Saturday after calling Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg a “p—y,” “little bitch” and a “coward” — and suggesting that the teenager deserves a “sucker punch.”

    “This David Hogg p—y is getting a little big for his britches,” Stallone tweeted. “I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little bitch. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk.”

    The tweet has since been taken down and his Twitter account locked, but we grabbed a screen shot below.

     

    Reactions came swiftly, with many taking a swipe at Stallone’s invisible career.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sly’s younger brother is a singer/songwriter, whose single “Far From Over” from “Staying Alive” made it to No.  10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture in 1983.

    In the ’90s, he was a running gag on “Saturday Night Live” during the Weekend Update segment hosted at the time by Norm Macdonald.

