Frank Ocean calls Joan Rivers a legend in rare interview

Singer Frank Ocean is notoriously private and has not been known to do many interviews, but he decided to speak with W magazine recently revealing the unexpected influence behind his unique style: Joan Rivers.

“Rest in peace,” Ocean said of the late television personality. “My legend, she was sick! I mean, unapologetic. I think that ‘F*** who sees me’ energy. ‘This is what I am giving, Period,’ is what I relate to in ballroom culture — it's this extroversion manifest.”

Rivers, who was the host of E!’s Fashion Police, died at the age of 81 back in 2014. The comedian was both controversial and revered for her brashness and unapologetic tone.

“With the fear, through fear, and despite fear, whatever, this is what’s going on,” he continued. “This is what it is. And I love that.”

During the interview, Ocean also discussed new music, which is sure to excite fans as he has not released an album in three years. He told W that his new music would be inspired by club scenes in the Midwest. The Louisiana native also said that his upcoming music would be influenced by New Orleans bounce, which is club music that pulls from ballroom, a queer subculture that originated in 1980s New York.

"I've been interested in club and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs," Ocean said. "And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.”

Ocean, who has been an independent artist for several years now, said that he planned to keep it that way.

“I’ve been independent since 2016,” he said. “So I plan on keeping it that way for a while. I’ve got amazing credit, so if I need a loan, I’ll go to a bank.”

