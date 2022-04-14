Frank Langella to Be Recast in Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Following Misconduct Investigation

Frank Langella will be recast in Netflix’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” limited series following an investigation into alleged misconduct on set, Variety has confirmed.

Langella was set to lead the cast as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty, in Mike Flanagan’s modern retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s short story. However, sources close to production say Langella was recently put under investigation for alleged misconduct on set, and the decision was ultimately made to recast his role. The limited series is halfway through production and the scenes Langella has filmed will be reshot.

Netflix declined to comment. Representatives for Langella could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported — and Deadline later confirmed –that Langella had been accused of sexual harassment after allegedly making an inappropriate joke to a female co-star on set.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” also stars Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino. Additional cast members include Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish and Igby Rigney.

The eight-episode series was created by Flanagan, who serves as executive producer alongside Trevor Macy for their Intrepid Pictures banner. Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari also executive produce. Flanagan and Fimognari will each direct four episodes.

Deadline was the first to report the news of Langella’s firing from the show.

