Frank Langella Fired From Netflix’s ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ After Misconduct Investigation; Role To Be Recast

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella is out as the lead of The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix’s eight-episode limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Langella was the subject of an investigation, which has been completed, sources tell Deadline. It determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set. As a result, a decision has been made to recast the role of Roderick Usher, I have learned.

The Fall of the House of Usher is about halfway through production. The scenes already filmed by Langella will be reshot.

Langella had not been scheduled to work this week. Filming on the series will continue with scenes not involving the Roderick Usher character until a new actor is cast. Netflix declined comment. Reps for Langella could not be reached for comment.

Sources confirmed to Deadline TMZ‘s report from earlier this week that the investigation was launched after the 84-year-old actor had been accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set during work.

Langella led the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher, which also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.

The eight-episode series is described as an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy. Poe’s short story The Fall of the House of Usher, which serves as the basis for the show, features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

Roderick Usher, the role previously played by Langella that now is being recast, is the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.

The series, which was created by Mike Flanagan, is exec produced by the auteur along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka co-executive produces the project. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari each direct four episodes.

