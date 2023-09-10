Who Framed Roger Rabbit: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Movie

Putting animated characters in a live-action setting (and vice versa) has practically become a genre all its own by this point, with Space Jam and other successful examples, but 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit was one of the first films to use that magic trick for a full movie. From producer Steven Spielberg and director Robert Zemeckis, the Academy Award-winning box office hit follows a private eye (Bob Hoskins) who must help a goofy rabbit (Charles Fleischer) accused of murder clear his name in an alternate 1947, in which humans and "Toons" co-exist.

Bringing this inventive concept (inspired by Gary K. Wolf’s novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit?) to the big screen was bold and seemingly impossible at the time, but one way the filmmakers proved they could achieve it is the first secret we reveal in the following behind the scenes facts.

By Jason Wiese