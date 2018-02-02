Fox has given a pilot order to a TV adaptation of “Gone Baby Gone” from “Black Sails” creator Robert Levine.

The untitled drama, which hails from 20th Century Fox Television and Miramax, centers on private detectives Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro. Armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry, the duo rights wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester.

Dennis Lehane, the author of the original novel of the same name, will executive produce alongside Levine.

Also Read: 'Empire' Co-Creator Danny Strong's Legal Drama Gets Pilot Order at Fox

The novel was previously adapted into a feature film by Ben Affleck in 2007, starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Freeman.

Earlier on Thursday, the network also gave a pilot order to an hour-long legal drama from “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliot. Fox also has pilots in the works from “Empire” showrunner Ilene Chaiken and a romantic musical from “Quantico” creator Joshua Safran.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Fox Orders 'Gone Baby Gone' TV Adaptation to Pilot

'Empire' Co-Creator Danny Strong's Legal Drama Gets Pilot Order at Fox

Liz Meriwether Lands Another Post-'New Girl' Pilot Order, This Time at ABC