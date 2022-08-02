Fox News's Brian Kilmeade calls Beyoncé 'more vile than ever' over song lyrics

During The Ingraham Angle on Monday, guest host Brian Kilmeade and Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo ripped Beyoncé over lyrics in the song “Heated” from her new album Renaissance. This came in response to the news that Beyoncé said she would remove the word “spaz” from the song after receiving backlash. The word is actually a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for people to control some muscles. Kilmeade and Arroyo appeared to mock Beyoncé’s decision to remove that word before castigating her for some of the other lyrics.

“Now, Brian,” Arroyo said after playing a clip of the song, “Beyoncé uses the N-word, filthy terms for male/female genitalia, breasts and ass, but spaz is the offensive term in that lyric.”

Arroyo doesn’t believe Beyoncé is going far enough simply revising that one word.

“So Beyoncé is removing the word 'spaz,'” Arroyo said. “Never mind that it continues on that backside, that’s perfectly fine. I don’t think she went far enough with the cleanup and the lyric revision.”

Kilmeade went on to personally attack Beyoncé, and not just for her lyrics.

“Do you like when you get a little bit older sometimes you mellow? I mean, she’s a parent,” Kilmeade said. “You know, you would think we haven’t really seen her in a while, barely dressed, dancing around, and now she comes back more vile than ever, putting out X-rated lyrics.”

Kilmeade and Arroyo also ripped Drake, who co-wrote the song with Beyoncé.

“Written by Drake, incidentally. He wrote those lovely lyrics,” Arroyo said. “But why you would sing them as a renowned woman who young people look to, I don’t quite get that.” “Right, and the wonderfully put together — the great poetry there,” Kilmeade said jokingly. “I think it’ll go down in history.”

The Ingraham Angle airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

