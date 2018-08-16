    Fox News pays tribute to Aretha Franklin — with an image of Patti LaBelle

    Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle. (Photos: Getty Images)

    The Fox News blunders keep coming.

    After news surfaced that Aretha Franklin died Thursday at her Detroit home, the network posted a tribute to the Queen of Soul. While the 11-minute video had good intentions honoring her “amazing life” and legacy, it made one big mistake. Somehow, an image of Patti LaBelle ended up in the final version.

    Fox News makes error in Aretha Franklin tribute. (Photo: Twitter)

    The gaffe comes around the 3:20 mark. While the image of Franklin next to the text “1942-2018” is correct, it’s the shot in the upper right corner of a woman singing that is not. The photo is of Patti LaBelle from her 2014 performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for President Barack Obama.

    Fox News has apologized for the mistake. “We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” the network said in a statement. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

    Still, social media reactions were swift and brutal: It’s some D-I-S-R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

    LaBelle has not commented on the mix-up, but she posted a touching tribute to Franklin earlier Thursday.

