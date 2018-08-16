Fox News pays tribute to Aretha Franklin — with an image of Patti LaBelle

The Fox News blunders keep coming.

After news surfaced that Aretha Franklin died Thursday at her Detroit home, the network posted a tribute to the Queen of Soul. While the 11-minute video had good intentions honoring her “amazing life” and legacy, it made one big mistake. Somehow, an image of Patti LaBelle ended up in the final version.

The gaffe comes around the 3:20 mark. While the image of Franklin next to the text “1942-2018” is correct, it’s the shot in the upper right corner of a woman singing that is not. The photo is of Patti LaBelle from her 2014 performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for President Barack Obama.

Fox News has apologized for the mistake. “We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” the network said in a statement. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

Still, social media reactions were swift and brutal: It’s some D-I-S-R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

Umm, is that Patti LaBelle in the corner? pic.twitter.com/PmUPpgc0zb — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2018

In the span of seven hours, @FoxNews has lambasted “communist Japan” and confused Patti Labelle for Aretha Franklin, and we’re all kinda just like, “Yeah, that’s Fox.” — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 16, 2018

These people are so GOTDAMN disrespectful! How could you confuse Aretha with Patti LaBelle? Like seriously, #FauxNews?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Lu2RFbrGGX — Tiger Lily (@PochaccoYoly) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, but the one in the back picture is Patti LaBelle ?! pic.twitter.com/e5g99FKPpq — AngelaDavis (@AngelDavisBr) August 16, 2018

@FoxNews How dare you dishonor Aretha Franklin with a picture of Patti LaBelle? Oh let me guess, all people of color look the same to you? This is why you’ll always be the true Faux News channel. You have no class. #Racism — Glenn Carrasquillo (@IamStitch626) August 16, 2018

@FoxNews confused Patti LaBelle with Aretha Franklin? I guess to them, all supremely talented black women look alike. — Hunky Gay Jesus™ (@HunkyGayJesus) August 16, 2018

Shocking no one, Fox News somehow mistook Patti LaBelle for Aretha Franklin. https://t.co/D65EqLLybK pic.twitter.com/k40ox60qeI — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 16, 2018

LaBelle has not commented on the mix-up, but she posted a touching tribute to Franklin earlier Thursday.

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

