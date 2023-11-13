Fox News Issues Rare Praise for SNL Sketch Featuring Trump

The weekend hosts at Fox News shared some rare praise for the writers and performers on Saturday Night Live this week—calling the sketch comedy show’s cold open this week “funny” thanks to its admission that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race, and its mockery of the other candidates. “That was good, that was funny,” Joey Jones said after the clip rolled on Fox & Friends Sunday. “I didn’t see the whole thing. I don’t know where they went after that, but that’s the truth. Donald Trump is the nominee until something changes.” Co-host Will Cain added: “The thing is people, get mad at the truth and all you can do is just explain reality.”

Trump makes an appearance at the Republican debate pic.twitter.com/QQO6hDd95W — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2023

Read it at Mediaite

Read more at The Daily Beast.