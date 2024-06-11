Fox News Host's 'Totally Real' Description Of Donald Trump Has People Laughing

Lee Moran
Fox News’ Emily Compagno drew mockery for her fawning description of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” Compagno hailed Trump’s campaign speech in Las Vegas in which the presumptive GOP presidential nominee rambled about sharks and electrocution, claimed insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 are “warriors” and more.

Oh, and he also ranted about a failing teleprompter and talked about stiffing the contractors who’d set it up.

Compagno, though, said it made Trump look like a “totally real, normal American.”

He handled the teleprompter glitch with “aplomb,” she added.

The Fox show’s panel discussed a montage of President Joe Biden’s gaffes before Compagno said the “bottom line” of “that moment by Trump” is that “it showed us who he is.”

“He’s a normal, average American,” she added of Trump, who was convicted in his hush money trial. He will be sentenced on July 11.

Trump “did great without the teleprompter,” she continued, claiming that media coverage of Biden’s flubs are “state TV.”

Critics firmly disagreed:

