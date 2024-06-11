Fox News Host's 'Totally Real' Description Of Donald Trump Has People Laughing

Fox News’ Emily Compagno drew mockery for her fawning description of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” Compagno hailed Trump’s campaign speech in Las Vegas in which the presumptive GOP presidential nominee rambled about sharks and electrocution, claimed insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 are “warriors” and more.

Oh, and he also ranted about a failing teleprompter and talked about stiffing the contractors who’d set it up.

Compagno, though, said it made Trump look like a “totally real, normal American.”

He handled the teleprompter glitch with “aplomb,” she added.

The Fox show’s panel discussed a montage of President Joe Biden’s gaffes before Compagno said the “bottom line” of “that moment by Trump” is that “it showed us who he is.”

“He’s a normal, average American,” she added of Trump, who was convicted in his hush money trial. He will be sentenced on July 11.

Trump “did great without the teleprompter,” she continued, claiming that media coverage of Biden’s flubs are “state TV.”

Critics firmly disagreed:

Compagno on Trump’s rally speech: It showed us who he is. He is a normal average American. He did great without the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/edqjgPRGKY — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2024

I’m Canadian, so maybe I’m just not familiar with typical American discourse, but does a normal average American often (ever?) ramble on about batteries in boats and sharks in connection to each other? — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) June 10, 2024

He came across as a rambling lunatic. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 10, 2024

Normal and average? Not even close! — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 10, 2024

Fox News REALLY only have one type of message — TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) June 10, 2024

He told his supporters he didn't care if they died as long as they vote for him. What in the actual french fried fuck is wrong with you people? — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) June 10, 2024

he talked about batteries, boats, and sharks???



The guy is totally losing it! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@slayer_agolf) June 10, 2024

Apparently Compagno thinks trump gives a great speech just like average Americans 😂 — Em/Éimidh 🧅 (@Ms_Cuppy) June 10, 2024

Oh, the delusion! Yep, normal everyday Americans often talk about options of dying by sharks or electrocution from a battery after your boat capsizes.🤪

Compagno neglected the REST. trump looked into the crowd and said "I don't really care about you, I care about your vote"! — rose petal (@rosepet19239091) June 10, 2024

Huh, … then explain the bit about electric boats, water and sharks? — Ted - No Longer Republican (@gadget_ted) June 10, 2024

