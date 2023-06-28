Fox News Host Steve Doocy Spouts Doozy Of A Theory About Trump Audio Leak

Fox News host Steve Doocy on Tuesday proposed an out-there explanation of how CNN obtained audio of Donald Trump apparently admitting he had classified documents. (Watch the video below.)

Responding to Trump’s claim that the audio actually exonerates him, Doocy said on “Fox & Friends”:

“You know what? If Trump thinks it’s an exoneration of him, perhaps somebody on his side actually did the leaking to CNN and Maggie Haberman,” a New York Times reporter who also obtained the clip.

“That makes sense,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

“It does, actually,” Doocy said. “He’s admitting he’s got classified documents.”

On Monday, CNN posted damning audio of Trump describing a secret military document he was showing people at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort in July 2021. He mentioned he was holding “highly confidential” and “secret information” that he had not declassified when he was president.

After CNN made the tape public, Trump accused special counsel Jack Smith, the Department of Justice and the FBI of leaking it. He said the recording was “actually an exoneration.”

In his latest defense, the former president said he was merely exhibiting “bravado” and denied showing off anything classified.

Even though Trump can be heard rifling through the papers and saying “look,” he told Semafor and ABC News:

“I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents.”

Trump faces a 37-count indictment for his alleged mishandling of documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago. The indictment cites the Bedminster recording as key evidence.

