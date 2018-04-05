'Fox & Friends' attacks Jimmy Kimmel over Melania Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel got blasted by Team Trump this morning.

Fox & Friends, otherwise known as the influential morning show that gives President Donald Trump his morning briefing, savaged the ABC star over his monologue jokes jokes about the White House Easter Egg Roll.

“A dagger to the heart” of immigrants is how show co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Fox News commentator Rachel Campos-Duffy described Kimmel’s crack that Guillermo could become First Lady. That after Kimmel imitated Melania Trump’s accent as she had performed the traditional children’s book reading to celebration participants.

“If he had done this to Michelle Obama wouldn’t everyone in the mainstream media, if he were conservative, say he is a racist?” Earhardt asked.

“Imagine if we moved to another country and had to learn the language. That would be so daunting,” Earhardt told viewers. “She not only speaks five languages, she’s reading different languages too. That’s not easy. I took a foreign language and I never really got it. It’s so difficult to do that. Shouldn’t she be praised?”

Michelle Obama, “the first black First Lady of the United States…was treated by Hollywood and media like royalty,” Duffy added.

“Melania also broke barriers. She is the first immigrant First Lady since early 1800’s, and she’s doing fantastic job,” Duffy continued, noting Melania is “the most fashionable First lady we’ve ever had.”

Liberals, they agreed, only like “a certain type of immigrant, ones they can use to advance their ideological agenda…They have no use for Melania.”

They called on former First Couple Michelle and Barack Obama, “who still have considerable sway over their friends in Hollywood” to tell their friends to ‘back off’.”

