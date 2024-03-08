Fox Business Host Relentlessly Shames Trump Rep. For Defending His ‘Obscene’ Name-Calling

Fox Business host Stuart Varney scolded Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt like a headmaster admonishing a wayward student. (Watch the video below.)

At issue was the former president’s new nickname for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, “New-scum.”

Varney had a problem with the moniker. “I object to that kind of language. How about you?” he asked Leavitt on Thursday.

She bemoaned the “once great state of California” under Newsom. “You see real scum, real homeless people all over the street,” she said.

“Are you saying it’s OK to bring that kind of language to a presidential campaign?” Varney said. “New-scum? That’s OK?”

Leavitt replied that the “real problem” was “deranged Democrats” like Newsom and President Joe Biden.

“No,” Varney snapped. “I think your campaign has a problem with language like that.”

Leavitt said voters don’t agree, prompting Varney to again question the messaging. Now that Trump’s last GOP foe, Nikki Haley, has withdrawn from the race, Varney asked:

“You think you’re going to win over Haley voters with language like that, do you?” he asked. “Do you win over moderates and women with language like that? Really?”

According to a longer clip shared by Raw Story, Leavitt replied that “tough rhetoric” was required.

“Actually, it is not tough rhetoric,” Varney snapped. “It is obscene.”

Fox host calls out Trump press secretary: You're saying it's okay to bring Trump’s demeaning language to a presidential campaign. I think your campaign has a problem with language. You think you're going to win voters with language like that? Really? pic.twitter.com/Yjd682oovP — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 7, 2024

