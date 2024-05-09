Founding artistic director of Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage Productions steps down

Kathleen Culebro, who as founding artistic director of Amphibian Stage Productions turned it from a small company into a regional powerhouse emphasizing experimentation, shock and community outreach, is stepping down after 25 years, the company announced Thursday.

Founded in 2000 with two other TCU alumni, Culebro saw it grow from a few performances a year staged rent-free at TCU to world premieres at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center to its current home at 120 S. Main St. Since then they staged 83 plays, including 13 world premieres and performed in New York City.

“While this change will be bittersweet, I’m genuinely excited about the prospect of exploring fresh horizons in the arts,” Culebro said in a statement. “I will always be a part of this company that means so much to me, but soon it will be as an enthusiastic donor and patron watching with pride as it continues to grow and evolve with fresh talent and leadership.”

Board President Jennifer Jolin said in a statement, “Although her departure is tinged with sadness, all of us on the board at Amphibian are cheering her on as she pursues new artistic endeavors.”

Jay Duffer, who joined the company as managing director in 2019 and serves as co-artistic director, will succeed her.

“The board at Amphibian is absolutely thrilled that Jay has agreed to transition to Artistic Director and we know that he will take Amphibian to new heights while honoring its proud history,” Jolin added.

Even in its early years, it staged challenging productions that could have left them for broke. And perhaps they would have. When they started performing at TCU, they not only didn’t pay rent but were allowed to use equipment and spaces too.

“Without [them], I doubt we would have ever been able to make it more than a couple of years,” Culebro told American Theatre magazine.

As they grew, moving to the Community Arts Center before their current home, they continued to double-down on their gritty productions, which regularly received glowing reviews, including of The True History of Tragic Life and Triumphant Death of Julia Pastrana, The Ugliest Woman in the World, performed in the dark and one of its best. The New York Times called it “a sly trick of a play.”

They also expanded offerings to include National Theatre Live screenings at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, a stand-up comedy residency and the new SparkFest, an annual performing arts festival.

Her legacy may be building a company. But she changed the region, too. While the city’s quiet live theater scene pushed for new and provocative productions, Amphibian’s willingness to plunge head-first into abstract, dark and funny shows liberated other theaters to do the same.

“As I set forth on this journey, I carry with me a deep gratitude for the many artists, audiences, supporters — not to mention our incredible staff — who have helped build this organization and whose friendship I deeply cherish.”