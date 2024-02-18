‘Foundation’ Sets Season 3 Production Restart Date

EXCLUSIVE: Foundation, the Apple TV+ series from Skydance TV, is set to resume production on its upcoming third season March 6 in the Czech Republic capital Prague and Poland, Deadline has learned. The cast and crew of the sci-fi drama starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace were just notified about the new principal photography start date, sources said.

As Deadline reported, re-start of production on Season 3, originally slated for February, was postponed earlier this month, with issues related to budgeting and physical production prompting the delay. Cast and crew who had already convened for the shoot, were told to return home while the issues were sorted out, with the budget brought down.

That process has now been completed, and Season 3 will be finished. Series’ co-developer/executive producer/showrunner David S. Goyer, who directed one episode in Season 1 and two in Season 2, will complete his outstanding writing and directing services and will remain involved as an executive producer but will not be directing further Season 3 episodes as previously planned. The production is in the process of securing directors for the multiple remaining episodes he had been assigned.

Foundation filmed for several weeks in spring 2023 before shutting down due to the strike. About half of the third season is in the can, sources said.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s trilogy, the series chronicles the saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. It follows the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

In addition to Pace and Harris, Foundation stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Goyer, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, and Robin Asimov serve as executive producers.

