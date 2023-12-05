‘Foundation’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

“Foundation” has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+.

“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta,Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” said showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.

Season 2 of the epic sci-fi series aired its finale on Sept. 15. The show is based on the “Foundation” stories written by Isaac Asimov.

“We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “To watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three.”

The cast of the series includes Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

The official description for Season 2 states, “Tension mounts throughout the galaxy. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.’

Goyer executive produces along with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, and Robin Asimov. Skydance Television produces for Apple.

