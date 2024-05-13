Fort Moore announces annual Independence Celebration concert performers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fort Moore Independence Celebration has always strived to bring exciting entertainment to families in Columbus, and on June 29 at 4 p.m. they plan to do it again.

The celebration at York Field will feature concerts from modern country artist Brett Young and winner of season 24 of “The Voice”, Huntley. Texas DJ Black Rhino makes his return to the Fort Moore stage to open the show.

In addition to the free concerts, the celebration will include a kids zone, aerial demonstrations by the Silver Wings and Fries & Spies, 34-foot jump towers and a variety of vendors.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will close the evening with music choreographed to a large fireworks show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.