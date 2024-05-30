Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s Son’s Cause of Death Revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

New details have emerged about Marco Troper's final moments.

The son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was found dead on his college campus on Feb. 13, and now, his cause of death has been revealed. Troper died from "acute combined drug toxicity," the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed to People May 29.

As for what drugs were in Troper's system? The 19-year-old had high concentrations of cocaine, amphetamine, alprazolam (the generic of Xanax) and hydroxyzine (an antihistamine) in his body at the time of his passing, resulting in an accidental overdose, according to a toxicology report obtained by SFGate.

And the percentages of two of those drugs were particularly exorbitant, with the report saying that the amount of "alprazolam and cocaine found in his blood could be high enough to cause death," per SFGATE.

E! News reached out to Alameda County Coroner's Bureau for additional comment but has not heard back.

It's been over three months since Troper was found unresponsive in a Unniversity of California Berkeley housing complex by the Berkeley Fire Department. After attempting live-saving measures, the first-responders pronounced him dead and determined there were no signs of foul play, a university spokesperson told NBC News at the time.

Shortly after, his grandmother Esther Wojcicki shared an emotional statement confirming the loss of her grandson, who is also survived by his dad, Dennis Troper, and four siblings.

"Tragedy hit my family yesterday," Esther wrote on Facebook Feb. 14. "Our family is devastated beyond comprehension."

Noting that Troper was majoring in math at Berkeley and "truly loving it," she went on to describe the college freshman as the "most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being."

"He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley," Esther continued. "Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together."

Addressing her late grandson directly, she concluded, "Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know."

