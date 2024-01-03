Former Yankees OF Bernie Williams to make New York Philharmonic debut

NEW YORK — Bernie Williams is set to take a swing with the New York Philharmonic.

The former Yankees center fielder and avid guitarist will make his debut performance with the famed symphony orchestra on April 24 at the Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, organizers announced Wednesday.

Williams, 55, is scheduled to play the guitar at the spring gala as part of a lineup that also includes conductor Gustavo Dudamel and rapper-actor Common, who will provide vocals in his New York Philharmonic debut.

The soprano Hera Hyesang Park and members of the youth orchestra round out the gala’s performers, according to the announcement. The program itself is yet to be announced.

Performing with the Philharmonic marks the latest musical achievement for Williams, who has released two jazz albums, received a Latin Grammy nomination in 2009 and has played guitar at Yankee Stadium multiple times.

“It’s been really hard for me to look at music as a profession!” Williams told the magazine Making Music in 2011. “With baseball, obviously, the three or four hours I spent on the field playing were fun, but there was a lot of preparation that had to happen before that moment. I never felt that way with music.”

He continued, “Music has always been more like a steady, very enjoyable process. Every skill I acquire has opened the door to discovering more things, whether it’s harmony, rhythm, tone — it’s such a joyful experience. I think your true calling in life is something that, even if you didn’t get paid, you could still do it.”

It’s shaping up to be a busy spring for Williams, who has spoken with YES Network about appearing on some Yankees broadcasts during the upcoming season, a source told the New York Daily News last month.

Williams played each of his 16 MLB seasons with the Yankees, with whom he won four World Series. He batted .297 with 287 home runs and won four Gold Gloves in his career, which spanned 1991 to 2006. The Yankees retired Williams’ No. 51 in 2014.