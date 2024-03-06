Former WWE Tough Enough Star Daniel Rodimer Wanted For Murder In Las Vegas

Former pro wrestler and political hopeful Daniel Rodimer is wanted for murder in Las Vegas.

According to a report from News 3 Las Vegas, Rodimer is is wanted in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man named Christopher Tapp. The incident took place on the Las Vegas Strip on last year, according to a law enforcement source speaking with News 3.

A criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Rodimer were filed in Las Vegas court this week on the charge of open murder.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident took place at a Las Vegas resort on October 29, 2023. Earlier this year, police reported Tapp was found suffering from injuries sustained in a fight in a hotel room. Tapp died at a local hospital, and police later ruled his death a homicide. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed Rodimer was a suspect in Tapp’s death. They also confirmed an arrest warrant was issued, but no other details about the investigation were revealed.

Who is Daniel Rodimer?

Daniel Rodimer was a former professional wrestler who rose to fame as a contestant in the 2004 Tough Enough competition. He competed under the names Daniel Rodimer and Dan Rodman during his tenure.

After appearing on Tough Enough, Rodimer went to work at WWE’s Deep South Wrestling developmental brand. He also worked for the Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before being released by WWE in 2007.

He later had an unsuccessful bid as a Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada and Texas. Rodimer ran for Nevada’s third congressional district in 2020, and later ran for Texas’s 6th congressional seat in a 2021 special election.

