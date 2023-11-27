Former WWE Star Tammy Sytch Sentenced to More Than 17 Years in Prison for Deadly Car Crash

The WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a car crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida in March 2022

Former WWE star Tammy Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison in connection with a 2022 crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida.

Sytch, 50, will also serve eight years of probation following her release for the deadly accident, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal and CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

The former wrestler pleaded no contest on Aug. 26 to DUI manslaughter, four counts of DUI with damage to person and two counts of DUI with damage to property, per the newspaper.



She was arrested in May 2022, just four months after she was released from an eight-month stint in prison for a previous DUI.

Prosecutors sought the maximum penalty of 26 years in prison for Sytch, who they called a “danger to society” for her repeated offenses.

In 2019, Sytch was charged with her sixth DUI after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She allegedly drove down the wrong way of a one-way street with a suspended license, which led to her 8-month prison stay.

On Monday, Sytch received a credit of 566 days for her sentence, WKMG reported.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on March 25, 2022, Sytch was driving south on United States Highway 1 when she ran into a vehicle that was sitting at a traffic light. The car that Sytch struck then hit the car in front of it, which was also stopped at the light.

The driver of the second car, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver and passengers of the third car involved were also injured.

Sytch, who went by Sunny during her wrestling career, rose to fame as what many consider to be the very first WWE "Diva."

She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, after leaving the company in the late 1990s.



