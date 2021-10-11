Former UFC Champion Chuck Liddell Arrested for Domestic Violence

Chuck Liddell

Former UFC star Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday morning for domestic violence.

Deputies responded to Liddell's Hidden Hills, California, home around 12 a.m. after reports of a "family disturbance," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Upon arrival deputies determined Charles Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation," the department spokesperson wrote.

Liddell, 51, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. He was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff Station, where he was later released on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.

He is expected to appear in court on December 8.

A representative for Liddell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Liddell, known as "The Iceman," is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He made his debut in 1998 and retired 12 years later in 2010. He returned to the ring in 2018 to face off against an old rival, Tito Ortiz.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.