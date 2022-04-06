Former Teen Idol and Star of 'Bye Bye Birdie' Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

bobby rydell

Bobby Rydell, a 1960s-era music and film star, has died. He was 79.

Rydell's official Facebook page confirmed the news on Tuesday, writing in a statement that he died that same day from "non COVID-19-related pneumonia complications" at a hospital outside of his birthplace of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Born in 1942, Rydell first rose to fame in 1950 on Paul Whiteman's TV Teen Club, according to the statement.

bobby rydell

RELATED: Susan Lucci's Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84: 'A Tremendous Loss'

In 1959, he landed on the Billboard Hot 100 Hits chart for the first time, with his first single "Kissin' Time."

The statement listed many of Rydell's career accomplishments, including the sale of over 25 million albums and release of 34 top 100 hits. It called him one of the "top five artists of his era."

At the age of 19, in 1961, Rydell became the youngest singer to perform at New York City's famed Copacabana nightclub. That performance was immortalized by actor Von Lewis in 2018's Oscar winner for Best Picture, Green Book.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Died Due to Head Trauma, His Family Confirms 1 Month After He Was Found Dead in Orlando Hotel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In 1963, Rydell appeared in the hit musical film Bye Bye Birdie, playing love interest Hugo Peabody to lead actress Ann-Margret's Kim MacAfee.

The teen idol would go on to appear in many other films and TV shows, including Dick Clark's American Bandstand.

His name even served as inspiration for the name of the high school in the classic '70s musical Grease.

RELATED: Moses J. Moseley's Autopsy Reveals Why His Manner of Death Remains 'Undetermined'

Rydell released an autobiography in 2016, titled Teen Idol On The Rocks: A Tale of Second Chances. In it, he wrote about his journey with alcohol and depression following the death of his first wife, Camille Quattrone Ridarelli, in 2003.

He also touched upon his recovery after receiving a double organ transplant in 2012, as seen in Tuesday's Facebook statement.

Rydell is survived by his second wife Linda J. Hoffman, son Robert Ridarelli, daughter Jennifer Ridarelli Dulin and five grandchildren.