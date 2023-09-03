Former Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Enters Hospice Care

Former Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has entered hospice care. TMZ reports that Harwell has “days to live” and has been battling liver failure. According to the report, Harwell’s manager said that he has been “struggling with alcohol abuse” and had been receiving treatment at a hospital.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021. At the time, a person close to the band told SPIN that the singer was battling cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that impacts motor functions. The news came to light following an uneven show in Upstate New York where he cursed at the crowd.

More from Spin:

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell told TMZ. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

At the time, Harwell and Smash Mouth bassist Paul De Lisle were the only consistent members in the Bay Area band since its 1994 inception. Harwell was replaced by Zach Goode last year.

Smash Mouth is best known for its hits “All Star,” “Walkin’ on the Sun” and a cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” which was featured on the Shrek soundtrack.

SPIN has reached out to the band’s management for further comment.

