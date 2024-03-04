Former School Principal and Teacher Wife Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl for 4 Years

David and Rachel Wakefield have been indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office David and Rachel Wakefield

A former Christian school principal and his wife, a former teacher, are accused of sexually abusing a student

Police believe there may be other potential victims

The alleged abuse occurred over a period of about 4 years

A former Oregon Christian school principal and his wife, a teacher, are accused of sexually abusing a girl over a period of four years.

David Alan Wakefield, 60, and Rachel Jean Wakefield, 54, were indicted on numerous counts of sex abuse on Feb. 20, the Clackamas County Sheriff announced. David is facing 20 charges and Jean is facing 11.

The victim, who is now an adult, was 14 when the alleged abuse began, authorities say. At the time, David was the principal and then athletic director of Damascus Christian School, while Rachel was a substitute teacher and coach, according to the sheriff. It is unclear if the Wakefields have retained a attorney to speak on their behalf.

Detectives believe there might be additional victims and are asking for tips.

“Dave and Rachel Wakefield have been valued members of the Clackamas County community for their lives,” their attorney Zach Stern says, according to The Oregonian. “They deny the charges and look forward to the day when the truth comes out.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Damascus Christian School says it is “heartbroken” by the charges.

“Although this couple have not been connected to the church or school for some time, Damascus Community Church and Christian School still take these reports very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” the statement says. “If requested, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement and the courts during this process. If you have any additional information regarding these charges or other allegations, we encourage you to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office directly.”



If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

