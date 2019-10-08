Former 'Real World' stars Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy welcome 9th child, give health update

Rachel Campos-Duffy, left, and husband Sean Duffy, then a U.S. representative for Wisconsin, speak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 18, 2016. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rachel Campos-Duffy is doing “really good” following the Oct. 1 birth of her 9th child with husband Sean Duffy, a daughter named Valentina StellaMaris, she announced Tuesday during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

The Real World: San Francisco alum, who’s now a host of Fox Nation’s Moms, posted on Facebook that the baby girl was born via C-section. So far, she remains at the hospital for some special care.

“Valentina was born with a heart defect (2 holes in the heart and valves that need to be fixed),” Campos-Duffy wrote. “She will need surgery in 3-4 months. As we suspected, Valentina was also born with an extra chromosome, which means she also has Downs Syndrome. That extra chromosome certainly made her EXTRA cute. Life is wonderful!!”

Campos Duffy said her other children, who range in age from 3 to 19, are taken with the new arrival just as much as the baby girl’s parents.

“When we visit with her at the hospital, the kids fight over who can hold her — I don’t blame them!” Campos-Duffy wrote. “She’s the sweetest, most perfect angel we have ever seen.”

The parents expected complications for their daughter. In September, Duffy resigned from Congress to spend more time with his family.

Duffy was part of the Real World: Boston cast and he met his future when both were part of MTV’s Road Rules: All Stars in 1998.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.