Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton Break Their Silence On Hamas Attack

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has finally spoken out on Hamas' attack on Israel, which took the world by surprise.

On Monday, Obama broke his silence by issuing a statement where he unequivocally declared his support for Israel while condemning what he described as "brazen terrorist attacks" by Hamas.

Ex-President Bill Clinton also addressed the issue for the first time since it happened, stating that he condemns "the horrific terrorist assault carried out by Hamas in Israel."

Barack Obama Speaks Out On Hamas' Attack On Israel

Trending:

Kanye West Allegedly Offered To Get Ex-Girlfriend Julia Fox Plastic Surgery

Dolly Parton Talks Getting ‘Whipped’ Over Unique Style: ‘Didn’t Like Being Disciplined’

Ariana Grande’s Divorce Settlement Includes ‘Tapes’ Or ‘Photos’ To Remain Private

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Fiery Romance Inspires Whiskey Company To Make … Lipstick?!

‘1000-LB Sisters’ Amy Slaton Channels Her Skinny Inner ‘Barbie’

MEGA

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States of America, finally broke his silence on the devastating terrorist attack that visited Israel on October 7.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who've been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas."

All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2023

Obama continued, "As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

President Bill Clinton Breaks Silence On Hamas Attack

MEGA

Following behind Barack Obama was President Bill Clinton, who also condemned the terrorist attack while declaring his support for Israel.

Clinton stated on X, "I condemn the horrific terrorist assault carried out by Hamas in Israel, and mourn the senseless loss of life. My heart is with all those affected by the violence, including American families."

I condemn the horrific terrorist assault carried out by Hamas in Israel, and mourn the senseless loss of life. My heart is with all those affected by the violence, including American families. Now is a time for the world to rally against terrorism and to support Israeli… — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 9, 2023

He added, "Now is a time for the world to rally against terrorism and to support Israeli democracy. I stand with the government of Israel and all Israelis, and urge them to stand together. This is a moment to focus on purpose over politics."

Prior to his statement, Clinton's wife and the former first lady, Hillary Clinton, condemned the attack in a statement she made on X on October 8. She tweeted, "My prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific attacks by Hamas in Israel. The United States stands in strong support of our ally, today and every day."

Hollywood Has Been Very Vocal In Showing Support For Israel

Instagram | Madonna

Several actors, singers, and comedians quickly declared their support for Israel after the Hamas attack, which left over 600 dead.

Famous music artist Madonna shared a lengthy post, speaking out against the violence and begging for peace.

Her post on Instagram read, "What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you??"

It continued, "It’s Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate.

My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost."

The "Like A Virgin" singer concluded her post by asking for prayers for " For Israel. For Peace. For The World."

MEGA

Actors like Mark Hamill and Amy Schumer also made posts condemning the attacks and sympathizing with the families of the deceased.

Hamill shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the American flag beside the Israeli flag and captioned it, "America stands with Israel," along with a fist emoji.

Schumer took to Instagram to share viral videos from the attacks. The first slide showed a woman begging for help as she was kidnapped and a man being dragged away by multiple men. The young woman, identified as Noa Argamani, was abducted from a music festival in the Gaza area on Saturday.

MEGA

Schumer also reposted the videos and captions from singer Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, who posted about the attacks. Below his caption, Schumer wrote, “Jewish people are the only group not allowed to defend themselves. This has nothing to do with the occupation.”

The “I Feel Pretty” actress ranted in her caption about how the terrorist group is only trying to destroy Israel and its peace deal. She added, “Hamas don’t want an end to occupation. They want to eradicate Israel. They’re funded by Iran, trying to destroy the peace deal.”

Several other stars, including Natalie Portman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Vanessa Hudgens, Gal Gadot, and Sarah Silverman, shared posts showing support for Israel.