Former President Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Trump Barry Dead At 86

Former President Donald Trump's older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has died. She was 86. ABC News reported that the retired judge was found dead in her New York City apartment on Nov. 13. A cause of death has yet to be made public and sources told the outlet there was no foul play. Neither Donald nor his administration immediately issued public comment. Maryanne was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan. She was later appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by then-President Bill Clinton in 1999. Maryanne retired in 2019 amid an investigation that she had allegedly engaged in fraudulent tax and financial transactions with her father, Fred Trump, and her siblings, but it was eventually closed. Over the past few years multiple deaths have struck the Trump family. Robert Trump, Donald’s younger brother, died in 2020 at 71, and the former president's first wife, Ivana Trump, died in 2022 at 73.

View comments