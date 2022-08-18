Former NFL player and 'AGT' finalist fumbles magic trick during live show

Prior to finding out the next two acts moving onto the finals on the America's Got Talent live results show Wednesday, former NFL player Jon Dorenbos , who was a third-place finalist on Season 11 of AGT and is now a guest host for the America's Got Talent Las Vegas Live show at the Luxor Hotel, performed a magic trick that didn't quite go as planned.

Jon’s trick entailed him asking the judges – Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara – to pick random numbers out of a box and letters off a board, and based on this information, Jon would then predict the numbers and colors of four football jerseys that would be revealed inside four onstage gym lockers. He correctly guessed three of the jerseys, but when Heidi showed her number, 8, Jon paused and said, "Oh. Hm. Alright, well, we’ll get back to you." Jon was planning for Simon to pick the number eight, but apparently Heidi was supposed to pick the number 20.

"Must have been a misprint. I'll tell you what – we got close," said Jon as he brushed off the flub. Jon told Heidi, "I thought you were going to pick 20, that's okay. I still got the red jersey for you."

In the end, Jon shared, "Sometimes in life it's okay to be off by one, because guess what, baby? Every time I take this stage, y'all make me feel like a rock star. Being part of the AGT team, I love every second. Whether it's in the locker room or in my life I try to be the best teammate I can be and also bring my A-game, baby. May we all make the decision to be the best teammate we can be in this world."

Jon's little fumble was unexpected, but what wasn't unexpected were the results Wednesday as country trio Chapel Heart and magician Yu Hojin found out they're moving onto the finals!