Former Mr. Bungle Member Theo Lengyel Arrested For Murder

Theo Lengyel mr bungle

Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the Bay Area experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, was arrested for murder yesterday (Jan. 2) in Northern California. KRCR reports that police in Capitola arrested the 54-year-old after discovering the remains of his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani, 61, in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley. Kamakaokalani had been missing since Dec. 3. Since then, authorities have focused on Lengyel as a person of interest in the case.

KRCR also noted that in 2017, Kamakaokalani filed a restraining order against Lengyel following a domestic abuse incident. The couple divorced that same year.

According to a release from the Capitola Police Department, during the time Kamakaokalani was missing, Lengyel traveled from his home in El Cerrito to Portland, Ore. “Detectives from the Capitola Police Department gathered evidence, conducted interviews and collaborated with partner agencies to piece together the circumstances surrounding Alice Kamakaokalani’s disappearance. As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Thoebald Lengyel as a suspect,” the release said.

Mr. Bungle was formed in 1985 in Eureka, Ca., and has featured musicians such as Faith No More’s Mike Patton throughout its on-again, off-again existence. Lengyel played keyboards, clarinet and saxophone for the group and appeared on both its 1991 self-titled album and 1995’s Disco Volante before leaving in 1996. He did not participate in any of Bungle’s recent reunion gigs, which have taken place in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

