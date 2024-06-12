Former Miss Ohio winners return to emcee this week's pageant in Mansfield

Winners only wear the Miss Ohio crown for a year, but they are Miss Ohio forever.

Four former Miss Ohio winners will return this week as guest emcees during the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program.v

Amanda Beagle, Miss Ohio 2004, is a professional singer and voice teacher from Warren. She will be Thursday's guest emcee. She made her New York City debut in the operetta "Babes in Toyland" at Lincoln Center and has performed professionally in many musicals, according to information in the Miss Ohio program book.

Matti-Lynn Arvidson (Chrisman), who was Miss Ohio 2018, is the owner of a scrapbooking service catering to pageant girls and others. She serves as a CRM supervisor for Helmets to Hardhats, a national nonprofit that helps transitioning military and veterans finds careers in the building construction trades.

Chrisman remains active in mental health awareness and suicide prevention, her former pageant platform. She is Friday's guest emcee.

Miss Ohio 2011 Ellen Bryan is a television talk show host, health coach, author and speaker. She hosts a daily lifestyle show called Great Day Washington on WUSA9-CBS TV in Washington, D.C. She is Friday and Saturday's guest emcee.

Miss Ohio 2000 Tiffany Baumann Nelson is a founder and president of a nonprofit breast cancer research and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the cause. In 2022, she was elected to the Conroe Independent School District board of trustees, overseeing the ninth-largest school district in Texas.

Beagle, Arvidson (Chrisman) and Baumann will also perform for the audiences.

Miss Ohio 1995 Ellen Pasturzak Spinner is pageant judge

One of the six Miss Ohio judges this week was Miss Ohio 1995 Ellen Pasturzak, now Pasturzak Spinner. She is a nurse practitioner employed by OSU- Physician Group at Madison Health in Mechanicsburg, where she and her husband and children reside.

Other judges include J. Seldric Blocker, who is corporate vice president and head of programmatic recruitment at New York Life Insurance Co.; and Dennis Hancock, retired obstetrician-gynecologist. He is a certified judge for the Miss America organization and has judged numerous local and state pageants all over the country.

Martin McKown is also a Miss Ohio judge this week. He is a lawyer from Pittsburgh and an adjunct professor at the Thomas R. Kline School of Law Duquesne University, teaching energy regulation, legal research and writing and privacy law.

Sheri Harbison, a certified accountant, has been actively involved with the Miss America organization for 39 years. She is the treasurer of the board of directors for the Miss Alabama pageant. Jaine Farris Truex is an architect who designed high-rise hotels and corporate office building as well as being the North America office and public space architectural manager for Pratt & Whitney.

Twenty-seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss Ohio in the week ahead, with the winner crowned Saturday at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield and becoming eligible to compete at Miss America in January.

