Former Madonna Producer Admits He’s a Fanboy, Reflects on ‘Music’ Outtakes

In November 2020, an online account took to YouTube to create an 86-minute compilation of outtakes from Madonna’s Music album. More than three years later, the unreleased song list has landed in longtime collaborator and record producer William Orbit’s lap. The British musician, who worked with the pop powerhouse on Music, Ray of Light, and MDNA, admitted on Instagram Monday that he’s become a fanboy.

“Cripes, where did this individual find all this? They know their stuff,” he touted in the caption. Am really enjoying. Suppose all involved put it out there at one point or other. But I’d forgotten a lot of it. And prompted by that, have been turning up a few others in my vault.”

“But is weird that having been involved with her for so long, I’ve now become a true fanboy. In a way I wasn’t before,” he adds. “As in, that wouldn’t have been the optimal term to describe my appreciation previously, devout though it was. But it is now. A Stan! Since that show in Paris. Plus a bit of professorial rumination. You know what two human voices intrigue and captivate me most at the moment? both in terms of beauty, and nerdy waveform geekiness, it’s hers, and that of Vybz Cartel.”

In the post, Orbit praised Madonna’s autobiographical tour, and self-promoted his own forthcoming album Strange Cargo X. (Madonna jumpstarted her North American Celebration Tour in December with 27 career-spanning hits, including “Like a Prayer,” “Open Your Heart,” and “Vogue.”)

Orbit even gave an inside look into the “Material Girl” singer’s psyche, stating the artist “doesn’t really look back in that way,” as she can create new hits with ease.

Ultimately the archive of Music outtakes served as a nostalgic trip for the collaborator.

“I sometime close my eyes and dream of creating another ‘Ray of Light’ album with her, and with all her children, who are so ‘right’ in the mix,” Orbit said.

