Former ‘Howard Stern Show’ writer reflects on ‘sadness and anger’ after hitting man on livestream

The former “Howard Stern Show” writer who hit her alleged boyfriend while she streamed it on YouTube has issued an official apology.

“I just want to say I’m so sorry for what I portrayed on my livestream that everyone saw,” Elisa Jordana (née Schwartz) said Wednesday in a statement to the Daily Mail. “This is not what I want to give to the world and it sucks that I got into such a sadness and anger — it was a really negative representation of who I am.”

“I’m going to do everything I can to have better relationships with people that are good for me, and people that I’m also good for,” Jordana, 35, continued, adding that her situation was “the most challenging time of my life.”

She added: “If I can get through this time I will definitely be proud.”

On Monday, Jordana was in the middle of a YouTube livestream while driving in Palm Beach, Florida, when she got into a violent dispute with her alleged boyfriend, identified as Zscorro.

Earlier in the livestream, which was titled “Not Doing Good,” Jordana can be seen crying and claiming that Zscorro sent thousands of dollars to another woman.

Their exchange escalated when Jordana called Zscorro’s alleged mistress, Sara, into the livestream and Jordana threatened to post the woman’s nudes while Sara pleaded with her not to.

Zscorro — who was sitting in the passenger seat — began to interject into the conversation when Jordana hit him in the arm.

“Sara, I’m sorry about this,” Zscorro said before Jordana slapped him. “Don’t f–king talk!” she exclaimed.

“She just like, almost broke my nose,” Zscorro said, adding, “F–k you, c–t!”

The video, which was still streaming at this point, culminated with Zscorro pulling Jordana’s hair before forcing her outside the vehicle.

According to arrest records obtained by Page Six, Jordana was arrested and charged with felony battery by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Speaking with The Post, Jordana, who was briefly engaged to Andy Dick, described the incident as “the second worst day” of her life, “besides losing” her dog Kermit.

“Lost everything in a day,” she went on.

Since being posted, the disturbing video has gained nearly 220,000 views.