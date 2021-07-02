Former Executive VP of Trump Organization on indictments: ‘I’m sure there’s more’

On Cuomo Prime Time Thursday, former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res weighed in on the charges against the Trump Org. and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg . Earlier in the day, the Trump Org. and Weiselberg were charged with 15 felonies , including tax fraud and grand larceny. Res thinks that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I’m sure there’s more. And to their credit, they’re not saying this is all there is, they’re just saying this is what we’re doing now,” Res said, later adding, “I don’t know why they’re not going after the bank fraud and the insurance fraud stuff, and I’m thinking maybe that will show up on the radar.”

Part of the alleged tax fraud scheme includes off-the-books payments to Weisselberg amounting to millions of dollars, and Res believes there’s no way this happened without the knowledge of former President Donald Trump .

“I'm sure there are checks that he didn't know anything about, but if there was anything major, anything like giving away a property or paying for someone's school or paying someone's rent,” Res said, “of course that wouldn't happen without Trump. Trump was the one who decided that. He's the one who came up with it.”