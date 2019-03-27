Former CHiPs and Black Sheep Squadron Actress Denise DuBarry Hay Dies at 63 from Rare Illness

Denise DuBarry Hay, the actress best known for her roles on CHiPs and Black Sheep Squadron, died over the weekend. She was 63.

DuBarry Hay’s husband Bill Hay confirmed the sad news to the Desert Sun newspaper, explaining that his wife died on Saturday — just 17 days after celebrating her birthday — at UCLA Medical Center from a rare, deadly fungus.

The exact kind of fungus and how long she had been having health problems were not immediately clear.

Besides her role as Sue on CHiPs and Nurse Samantha Green on Black Sheep Squadron, DuBarry Hay also appeared on a number of other programs including The Love Boat, Days of Our Lives, Charlie’s Angels, and the 1979 Academy Award-winning movie Being There.

In addition to her time on the screen, DuBarry Hay worked to build a film industry in the Coachella Valley, where she became involved in the Olive Crest nonprofit for abused and at-risk children, according to the Desert Sun.

She eventually became the president of Palm Springs Women in Film and Television — a group that founded in 2001 to bring more production work to the Coachella Valley instead of the Inland Empire — and played a major role in the establishment the group’s annual fundraiser, the Broken Glass Awards, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Years later, the star founded her own production company called Blue Moxie Entertainment and her own marketing company called Kaswit, Inc.

Many of the films that the company took on were screened during the Palm Springs International Film Festival, most recently including Do It or Die (2017) and Walk to Vegas (2019).

Throughout her career, DuBarry Hay earned several prestigious accolades including Ernst & Young’s 1998 Entrepreneur of the Year and was named to Response Magazine‘s list of the “21 People Leading Us Into the 21st Century” in 2000, Desert Sun reported.

In the wake of her death, those who crossed paths with DuBarry Hay remembered her for “huge heart,” natural business sense and ambition, and charisma.