Former Disney star Mitchel Musso's charges dismissed after arrest for theft, intoxication

A Texas municipal court judge has dismissed theft and public intoxication charges against actor and former Disney star Mitchel Musso.

According to court documents provided to USA TODAY by a representative for Musso on Friday, the state made a motion to immediately dismiss his misdemeanor cases in the city of Rockwall in the "interest of justice" on Wednesday.

“To put the Ruffles controversy to rest, let me state unequivocally that my relationship with those delicious potato crisps is strictly lawful," Musso, 32, said in a statement shared with USA TODAY, expressing his gratitude for his family and members of his team.

The incidents date back to August, when Musso – best known for his role as Oliver Oken on the 2010s Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana" – was taken into custody by police after someone reported a disturbance at a hotel, according to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department.

Police were called after the 32-year-old actor, who appeared intoxicated, allegedly entered the hotel and took a bag of chips without paying for the item. When Musso was asked to pay, he reportedly became verbally abusive and left. He was subsequently arrested on two counts: public intoxication and theft under $100.

He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center and spent one night in jail. Musso was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond. As part of the dismissal, Musso will receive a refund of his bond, according to the court documents.

He added in his statement, "I extend my best wishes to all involved moving forward. Currently I'm focused on my upcoming album, and I'm putting my attention on upcoming film and television projects." He intends to establish a "cutting-edge solar farm" through his solar company, he said, via "a partnership with the historic Black frontier town of Tatums, Oklahoma."

Musso was a Disney Channel staple in the 2000s and 2010s, appearing in popular shows such as "Phineas and Ferb" and "Pair of Kings" as well as the 2009 movie "Hatching Pete." He has starred in several films, including "Sins of Our Youth" and "Bachelor Lions."

