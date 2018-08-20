Former Disney star Garrett Clayton comes out as gay in powerful Instagram post

Garrett Clayton, the star of Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and NBC’s Hairspray Live, has come out as gay.

Discussing the politically charged nature of his new film Reach — in which he plays a teen contemplating suicide — Clayton, 27, reveals he has been dating a man named Blake Knight “for a long time” in an Instagram post Monday.

“REACH deals with some very serious and timely topics that have affected me personally, and have likely influenced many of your lives as well,” wrote Clayton, who played gay porn star Brent Corrigan in 2016’s King Cobra. “(I also prefer to share things that are particularly important for me here on my IG) instead of in some random magazine or online article – because you are the ones that have been rooting for me and following me on my professional and personal journey in life.”

Reach is slated to premiere Oct. 19.